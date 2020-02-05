Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy to apologise to Quinns

Image copyright Brian Lawless/PA WIRE

The Sinn Féin president has said Conor Murphy will apologise to the family of a man murdered in 2007.

Shortly after the attack Mr Murphy said Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and criminality.

Paul Quinn, from County Armagh, was beaten to death in a barn at Oram, County Monaghan, in October 2007

During the Prime Time Leaders' debate on RTÉ, Mary Lou McDonald said she was aware that Mr Murphy's comments caused hurt and that he would apologise.

Paul Quinn died after a brutal beating in 2007

The Quinn family has always blamed the IRA for murdering their son.

Speaking to the BBC in November 2007 Conor Murphy said: "Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and criminality. I think everyone accepts that.

"As I say this is a very difficult situation as there is a family grieving. I don't want to add to their grief."

Mary Lou McDonald was asked about Mr Murphy's comments during an RTÉ leaders debate

Mrs McDonald said "the only criminals involved in this scenario are the people who so cruelly and viciously took his life".

"Those things should not have been said. Conor withdraws them and apologises. That's the correct and the decent thing to do," she added.

"A family that has lost their son in such brutal circumstances doesn't need the additional hurt and grief of those remarks."