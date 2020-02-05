Image caption A yellow warning for Northern Ireland has been issued from 18:00 GMT on Saturday

Storm Ciara is set to bring strong and possibly damaging winds across Ireland this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland from 18:00 GMT on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

It warns of the potential for travel disruption and coastal areas may be affected by large waves.

Its forecast says gusts between 80-100km/h (50-60mph) are likely across inland areas.

They could reach speeds of 115km/h (70mph) and possibly 130km/h (80mph) in exposed hills and coasts.

This is the third locally-named storm of the winter season, following Storm Brendan in January and Storm Atiyah in December.

Storm Brendan led to power cuts affecting thousands of customers, while part of the sea wall at Carrickfergus, County Antrim, collapsed into the sea.

In the Republic of Ireland, the Irish weather service, Met Éireann, has said that "the unsettled weather with strong winds and potentially stormy conditions" currently look "set to continue in to the early days of next week, with cold weather prevailing".