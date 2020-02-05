Image caption Danske Bank is one of the so-called 'big four' banks in Northern Ireland

Danske Bank in Northern Ireland made a pre-tax profit of £90m in 2019.

That is up marginally on the £88.8m profit achieved in 2018.

The bank said Brexit uncertainty meant that some business customers were continuing to delay investment decisions.

Danske - formerly known as Northern - is one of the largest of Northern Ireland's "big four" local banks. It has 40 branches and employs about 1,400 staff.

Chief executive Kevin Kingston said mortgages were the main driver of the bank's overall lending in 2019, while demand from businesses was "subdued".

He also welcomed the return of devolution, saying that "a rejuvenated and focused Northern Ireland Executive and assembly is of paramount importance".