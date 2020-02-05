Northern Ireland

Lurgan: Police investigating suspected dissident republican attack

  • 5 February 2020
Police cars

Police in Lurgan say they believe an explosive device found in the County Armagh town was planted by dissident republicans.

The PSNI said the device was discovered in the Silverwood Industrial Estate on Tuesday evening.

Det Supt Sean Wright said: "The device has been made safe and it is fortunate that no one was hurt."

Further investigations are now being carried out by detectives.

