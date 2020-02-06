Image copyright News Letter Image caption Front page of the News Letter on Thursday

Conor Murphy's apology after his remarks about murdered County Armagh man Paul Quinn dominates the front pages on Thursday morning.

The Irish News reports that Mr Quinn's parents accepted Mr Murphy's apology after he linked their son to criminality, but they demanded that Mr Murphy co-operate with the garda investigation and provide "IRA names" of those they believe were involved in the killing.

Mr Quinn, 21, was beaten to death in a barn near Oram, County Monaghan in 2007.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that gardaí (Irish police) will seek to interview Mr Murphy about his claims that the IRA told him they were not responsible for Mr Quinn's murder.

It says a specialist garda team has been established to pursue 150 potential new lines of enquiry in relation to the murder.

Mr Murphy has said he is willing to meet the investigating authorities to "discuss any questions that they may have".

Another story looming large in the Irish News and Belfast Telegraph is the discovery of an explosive device in the Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Police say they believe the device was intended to be used in a dissident republican attack.

The incident, which meant night-shift workers were forced to evacuate premises, has been condemned by various politicians.

Image caption Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon discussed MoT tests when she appeared before a Stormont committee

The News Letter reports on its front page that Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said she cannot give a date for when MoT testing centres in Northern Ireland will return to business as usual.

MoT tests were suspended last month after concerns about lift equipment.

Mrs Mallon told Stormont's Infrastructure Committee that assessments were taking place, but she was not willing to speculate on dates for full resumption of services.

She has said she is seeking legal advice on reducing MoT tests from every year to every two years.

Image caption Robyn Peoples (left) and Sharni Edwards will celebrate their nuptials on Tuesday in Carrickfergus, County Antrim

The Daily Mirror along with a number of the other newspapers focuses on the first same-sex couple scheduled to get married in Northern Ireland.

Robyn Peoples, from Belfast, and Sharni Edwards, from Brighton, will celebrate their nuptials on Tuesday in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

The Mirror reports that the couple had booked the ceremony for the date months before the "landmark law change".

Ms Peoples says the build-up to the event has been an "amazing whirlwind".

Elsewhere, the Belfast Telegraph and the News Letter carry interviews with David Bruce who has been elected moderator-designate of the Presbyterian Church.

Mr Bruce says he is "absolutely convinced that the time will come" when a woman is elected moderator of the church.

He added that although he is opposed to same-sex marriage, he would welcome open conversations with people about the issue.