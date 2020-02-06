Ulster Bank is creating over 100 new jobs in Belfast between now and the end of April.

The roles will be in the Belfast customer contact centre, which is re-locating from south Belfast to the bank's city centre headquarters this summer.

Ulster Bank is one of the "big four" banks in Northern Ireland and has 64 branches and is a subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The new jobs are in customer service.

They will support customers across the wider RBS Group, including NatWest and Ulster Bank in the Republic.

Recruitment for the new positions is underway.

Head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland Mark Crimmins said the investment shows its commitment to investing in Northern Ireland.

"We are making a very significant investment in the centre of Belfast which will upgrade office space for our team, help us create new employment locally, and bring hundreds more people into the city centre of Belfast," he said.