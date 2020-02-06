Image copyright Getty Images

The PSNI has arrested two suspects and interviewed a third who presented voluntarily in connection with historical abuse claims in Fermanagh.

At a policing board meeting on Thursday, Chief Constable Simon Byrne revealed that a total of 46 cases are currently being examined.

He was responding to a question about the alleged slow pace of the overall investigation.

Mr Byrne said officers were "trying to be victim-centred to obtain evidence".

"Because of the complexity and sensitivity of these kind of investigations, they often do proceed at a slow pace," he said.

Ten months ago, claims of alleged child abuse in Fermanagh first emerged in The Impartial Reporter newspaper.

Image caption Claims of alleged child abuse in Fermanagh were first revealed 10 months ago by The Impartial Reporter's Rodney Edwards

Mr Byrne insisted that the pace of the investigation was not down to "a lack of resolve on the part of the PSNI", and that the cases "will remain a concern until we can see people in court".

On Tuesday, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said it was "co-operating" with detectives investigating the allegations, some of which relate to claims children were sexually abused by a network of men in public toilets in Enniskillen.

The toilets were once owned by the former Fermanagh District Council.

The council's chairperson, Siobhan Currie, said co-operation with the PSNI is ongoing, that safeguarding protocols are in place and that funding is being provided to a number of agencies supporting victims.