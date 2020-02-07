Northern Ireland

Armoy: Man dies after two-vehicle crash

  • 7 February 2020
PSNI crest

A man has died following a crash near Armoy, County Antrim.

The two-vehicle collision on the Drones Road was reported at 18:45 GMT on Thursday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the road is expected to remain closed until later on Friday morning.

Officers asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.