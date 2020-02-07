Image copyright AFP

The Union flag should not be flown from Belfast's City Hall to mark Prince Andrew's 60th birthday, an SDLP councillor has said.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Councillor Carl Whyte said flying the flag would be an "immoral position".

His birthday is included on a list of designated days when the government advises the Union flag to be flown at council buildings.

The Duke of York turns 60 on 19 February.

The UK government said it would be advising local councils that there is no requirement to fly the flag that day, following his decision to step back from public duties.

It is not clear how this impacts on Northern Ireland.

The Duke stepped back from royal duties in November.

The decision followed a backlash over his past friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The three largest parties in Belfast City Council, Sinn Féin, the DUP, and Alliance, are yet to comment.

'Sinister state of affairs'

"The SDLP supports the council's decision that the Union flag flies on designated days from City Hall," said Mr Whyte.

"Unfortunately, the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport in London is responsible for setting that list of designated day.

Image caption The SDLP's Carl Whyte said his party supported the flying of the Union flag on certain days, but opposed flying it for Prince Andrew's birthday

"I think it would be a very sinister state of affairs if we are required to fly flags from public buildings celebrating the birthday of a man who faces some very serious accusations which he has failed to address."

His view was supported by his party colleague, Councillor Donal Lyons, who said flying the flag would "leave a bad taste in the mouths of many".

'None have been proven'

Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers told BBC News NI he "firmly believed" the flag should be flown.

Mr Rodgers said his was a view shared by his party.

Image caption The UUP's Jim Rodgers said his party supported the flying of the flag

"There is all sorts of allegations and claims about Prince Andrew but none of them have ever been proven," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned it is only right and proper that this flag should be flying from the City Hall."

'Major disruption'

Prince Andrew said his links to US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell in August while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, had become a "major disruption" to the royal family.

An Assembly spokeswoman said: "The Assembly Commission has agreed that Parliament Buildings flies flags on the designated days determined by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)."

A spokesman for Belfast City Council said the current plan for City Hall - which is not included on government list of designated buildings - was for the flag to fly.

The council spokesman directed the BBC to guidance on designated days.

Deferred promotion

Meanwhile, the Duke of York has asked to defer an honorary Navy promotion he was due to receive when he turned 60, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Andrew was set to be promoted to Admiral on 19 February, in line with a policy that sees senior royals treated as serving military members.

But the palace said he had asked the Ministry of Defence to defer it until a time when he returns to public duty.

The Duke of York retired from the Navy in 2001, but it is a tradition that senior members of the royal family continue to receive military promotions as they get older.

But it has been confirmed that the bells of Westminster Abbey will still ring out in celebration.