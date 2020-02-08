Image caption Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon has called for a review of the JustPark contract

The Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, has asked for a review of the contract with the company behind a new parking app.

The move comes after the details of more than 4,500 people were published on the corporate section of the JustPark website.

JustPark, which took over the running of the parking app last month, has since amended the glitch.

But the Department for Infrastructure said it was "far from satisfied".

A spokesperson said: "While the Department understands that the issue being reported was limited in its nature and has been told by JustPark that the Information Commissioner has been informed and does not require a formal report, it is far from satisfied.

"Its parking contractor, NSL, which holds the contract with JustPark, has also apologised to the department and indicated that it is very much aware of the seriousness of this situation and has impressed upon JustPark the need for an urgent and appropriate response."

Immediate action

The DfI said while this was welcome, it noted this was not the first time customers had experienced problems with the app.

"The infrastructure minister has demanded immediate action by both companies to ensure there is no further impact on customers and has asked for a review of the contract in place with JustPark to ensure that its terms and conditions are rigorously enforced."

Image caption The details of more than 4,500 customers stored by JustPark were available to be viewed

As a result of the glitch, names, email addresses, mobile numbers, car makes and registrations from across the UK were all available. The amount businesses were paying and their parking history was also available to see.

In a statement, JustPark's founder and chief executive Anthony Eskinazi admitted that there was "an isolated incident, which shouldn't have happened".

Mr Eskinazi said that he unreservedly apologised for the incident, but denied that there was "a major data breach".

He added that JustPark had informed the Information Commissioner's office of the breach but since only one of its clients was able to access the information, it was unnecessary to file a formal report.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The JustPark app replaced ParkMobile in January

Organisations are required to notify the commissioner within 72 hours of becoming aware of a personal data breach, unless it does not pose a risk to people's rights and freedoms.

Teething problems

If an organisation decides a breach does not need to be reported it is advised to keep a record of it and be able to explain why reporting was not necessary.

It replaced previous operator ParkMobile, and last week the company said it had experienced "teething problems".

Several users told BBC News NI they received error messages, incorrect bills and penalty charge notices (PCN).