Sinn Féin winning the most first preference votes in the Irish general election dominates the front pages of Monday's newspapers.

The News Letter leads with TUV leader Jim Allister claiming that Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar "helped them win".

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin's "U-turn on his opposition to working in government with the party" takes the top spot on the Belfast Telegraph.

He had previously ruled out a coalition between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

On Sunday night Mr Martin did not rule out working with Sinn Féin, but said "significant incompatibilities" still existed.

Meanwhile The Irish News front page carries a jubilant picture of Mary Lou McDonald enjoying the "Sinn Féin surge" and the Daily Mirror simply opts for "Win Féin".

'I didn't want to ask for help'

Irish News journalist Allison Morris has spoken about the harassment she was subjected to by her former partner for four years.

Image caption Allison Morris, who is security correspondent for The Irish News, was harassed by Fernando Murphy for four years

"Each morning I would put a face on and walk out into the world to do what can be a very public job, while inside I was terrified of what would happen next," she said.

Northern Ireland is the only region of the UK or Ireland without stalking legislation.

"I'm far from convinced my ordeal is over but I am hopeful that legislative change will soon make stalking a criminal offence," she said.

How adoption brought 'light'

In the Belfast Telegraph, Rev Peter Lyle opens up about his battle with depression and how the adoption of two Thai girls, Kim and Zoe helped turned his life around.

"They have brought so much light into our lives," the Ballyholme Presbyterian minister said.

The 52-year-old first sought professional help for his deteriorating mental health in 2009. A recurring issue was that he and his wife, Heather "were childless".

"Some people tell me that I am showing courage in telling my story in public this way, but in my opinion the real courage comes in when people admit they have a problem and when they seek professional help."

Fusilier Dougald McCaughey (Left to right), Fusilier Joseph McCaig and Fusilier John McCaig

The News Letter reports that campaigners seeking justice for the IRA murders of three Scottish soldiers in north Belfast have identified all suspects and are now pressing for a legacy inquest into the case.

Dougald McCaughey, 23, from Glasgow, and Ayr brothers John, 17, and Joseph McCaig, 18, were shot dead in 1971.

They had been lured to their deaths.

A security alert in Lurgan, County Armagh, on Sunday also makes the headlines in a number of newspapers.

A suspicious object was found in the grounds of a former school on Cornakinnegar Road.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart described those behind the incident as "puppets", as reported in the Daily Mirror.