Image caption Johnny Miller has been told he will serve a minimum of 16 years in prison

A man who murdered his former fiancée has been told he must serve a minimum of 16 years of his life sentence.

Last October, Johnny Miller was found guilty of murdering 34-year-old Charlotte Murray from Omagh.

Ms Murray was killed some time between 31 October and 1 November 2012, but her body has never been found.

On Monday, her family said that her killer should not be released from prison until he reveals the location of her body.

Image caption Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing

Ms Murray, who lived with Miller at Roxborough Heights in Moy, was last seen alive at Halloween in 2012.

Miller, a 49-year-old chef from Redford Park, Dungannon, had claimed she vanished after leaving him to start a new life in Belfast.

When police launched a missing person inquiry seven months later he posted a message on Facebook saying "someone must know where she is please help".

The police proved his account was a lie through mobile cell site analysis which showed her phone never left Moy after her alleged disappearance and that Miller had sent messages to create the impression she was still alive.

After a jury convicted him of her murder in October 2019, the police drained a quarry near Benburb to search for Charlotte's body but nothing was found.

Ms Murray's family said Miller had put a "cruel suffering" upon their family by not revealing where her body is.

Image caption A quarry was searched for Ms Murray's body last year

They called on local politicians to bring in a law to prevent killers who conceal their victim's body from receiving parole.

A similar law has already been proposed in England and Wales

"John Miller murdered our sister and he knows what he has done," Charlotte's identical twin sister Denise said outside the court.

"We ask of him to tell us where Charlotte's body is and let us bring Charlotte home. We want to say our goodbyes in peace. This is a cruel suffering that he has put upon us, especially our mum.

"You've had a fair trial Mr Miller. Give it up, let us know what you have done with Charlotte."

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Stephen Fowler QC acknowledged the devastating impact that not finding Ms Murray's body has had on her family.

"This has caused and will continue to cause the family considerable pain, distress and hurt," he said.

"I regard this as the most serious aggravating feature of this case."