Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The attack at Glenard Brook, north Belfast, took place shortly after midnight

A man and a woman have escaped injury in an overnight petrol bomb attack in north Belfast.

It happened at Glenard Brook, near the Cliftonville Road, shortly after midnight on Monday.

The petrol bomb hit a front window of the house, damaging the glass and the window frame.

A white car was reported to have left the scene of the attack travelling towards the city on the Cliftonville Road.

Officers said they were trying to establish a motive for the attack, and appealed to anyone with information to contact them.