Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A report of the incident in the Loughanhill Park area was made to police at about 23:30 GMT on Sunday

A gunman has fired shots near two children in the kitchen of a house in Coleraine.

It happened at the home in the Loughanhill Park area of the County Londonderry town, with a report made to police at about 23:30 GMT on Sunday.

Two men reportedly entered the house where a man and two women were in the kitchen with the children, who were both under the age of five.

A number of bullets hit the kitchen table, before the suspects left.

A third child, also under the age of five, was upstairs at the time.

'Faceless thugs'

"Thankfully, no one was injured during this reckless attack that was carried out by faceless thugs who clearly have no regard for the safety of others," said Det Insp Peter McKenna.

"What is clear is the hypocrites who carried out this violent attack don't care at all about the children in the community.

"There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this, and we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening."

An investigation is taking place to establish a motive for the attack and who was responsible.

Police are appealing from anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack to come forward with information.