A man has been jailed for three years after stabbing his partner during an alcohol-fuelled attack two years ago.

David McCorkell of Barra Drive, Ballymena, in County Antrim, was found unanimously guilty during his trial last year.

The judge sentenced McCorkell to six years in total - three years in prison and the rest on supervised licence after his release.

The 38-year-old also stabbed the couple's pet dog during the attack.

The incident took place in the victim's flat on 11 December 2017 after an argument broke out.

McCorkell was found guilty of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.

'You don't need to see a doctor'

He was also found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a pet and causing criminal damage to a television and computer controller.

Belfast Crown Court heard that McCorkell and the victim had a child together and were in an "on-off-on" relationship.

It was told the defendant assaulted the woman before stabbing her in the abdomen with a pocket knife.

McCorkell prevented his partner from seeking immediate medical help for the knife wound, telling her: "You don't need to see a doctor."

It was not until the next day, after McCorkell left the flat, that she contacted her mother and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

'Viciously attacked'

McCorkell stabbed the pet dog twice after it barked at him several times during the attack.

The dog's injuries were said to be superficial and it survived the attack.

The judge said that "domestic violence is a significant aggravating feature'' in the case and that the attack took place in the victim's flat "where she is entitled to feel safe''.

McCorkell was also been given a five-year Violent Offences Prevention Order (VOPO).

PSNI Det Insp Donna Harrison said she the victim was "viciously attacked in her own home".

"While today's sentence will never compensate for the trauma and distress the victim suffered at the hands of McCorkell, I hope it will bring some relief to her in knowing that he is behind bars now," she said.