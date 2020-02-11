Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Adrian Stewart Baird was handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay back £863.76.

A former police armourer who murdered his estranged wife has been convicted of defrauding a health trust by claiming for false taxi journeys.

Adrian Stewart Baird used his personal protection pistol to shoot 41-year-old Katrina Baird in Broughshane in 2003.

He was sentenced to at least 11 years for the murder.

The 63-year-old, formerly of Broughshane and with an address at Sperrin Court in Cookstown, appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He is charged with 18 counts of fraud by false representation against the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

The charges relate to various dates in 2016.

The court heard that Baird, who has a number of health issues, had claimed for taxi journeys to hospital he hadn't made, as well as taxis when he had arrived at hospital by ambulance.

This led to an overpayment by the trust to Baird of £863.76.

'Difficult to remember journeys'

A defence lawyer told the court the medication Baird was on at the time, in particular Pregabalin, made it difficult for him to remember the journeys.

The court was told Baird has no contact with his three children or three grandchildren, and lives alone.

Baird had previously contested the charges against him, but was convicted.

A district judge said: "These are serious offences concerning public funds, there for the people who need them.

"You used them as a money making scheme."

The judge sentenced Baird to five months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay back the £863.76.