Image copyright Steffan Hill/BBC Image caption James Nesbitt plays PSNI detective Tom Brannick in the drama set in Belfast

Work has begun on the filming of a new BBC thriller set in Northern Ireland.

Bloodlands will star James Nesbitt as a Northern Irish police officer on the hunt for an assassin.

The series will also star Lorcan Cranitch, from Fortitude, Derry Girls and Game of Thrones star Ian McElhinney and Charlene McKenna from Ripper Street.

Filming for Bloodlands will take place in and around Belfast and Strangford Lough.

The drama unfolds after PSNI detective Tom Brannick, played by Nesbitt, is placed on an infamous cold case when a car is pulled from the bottom of Strangford Lough.

Bloodlands is the debut production of HTM Television, and the first original drama series commission by writer Chris Brandon.

Image copyright SteffanHill/BBC Image caption Charlene McKenna who starred in the BBC drama Ripper Street is also in Bloodlands

HTM is co-owned by established producer Jed Mercurio, the man behind the critically-acclaimed dramas Bodyguard and Line of Duty.

In 2018 Bodyguard became the most watched BBC One drama in a decade with more than 10 million people tuning in to the finale.

Line of Duty, which is also filmed in Northern Ireland, has won multiple honours since first airing in 2012, and a sixth series has already been commissioned by the BBC.

"HTM Television is honoured such a prestigious cast will bring to life Chris Brandon's thrilling, thought-provoking series Bloodlands," said Mercurio.

The series will be overseen by director Pete Travis, whose previous work includes the multi award-winning Omagh - a film based on a real life account of the Omagh bombing in Northern Ireland in 1998.