Colin Duffy, 52, is on trial in relation to an attack on a police convoy in December 2013 - pictured here outside court in 2017

Voice analysis of covert recordings of three men discussing a failed murder attempt on police provides support they are the suspects, a court has heard.

The recordings allegedly capture Colin Duffy, 52, Henry Fitzsimons, 50, and Alex McCrory, 58, discussing a gun attack on a police convoy.

All three deny preparing and directing terrorism and being in the IRA.

Mr Fitzsimmons and Mr McCrory also deny attempting to murder police officers on 5 December 2013.

The men are also charged with possessing two AK47 assault rifles and ammunition used in the attack.

A judge is hearing the Diplock-style case alone - without a jury - at Belfast Crown Court.

'Not fingerprints or DNA'

Prof Peter French, a forensic voice analyst with more than 35 years experience, told the court the recordings had been compared with other alleged known recordings of the men.

He accepted one of the recordings provided for Mr Fitzsimons' voice analysis was not him.

Prof French told Mr Justice O'Hara he had discounted that specific recording and analysis of other material "provided modest to strong support" that Mr Fitzsimons was one of those secretly recorded.

During cross-examination by Elis McDermott QC for Mr Duffy, Prof French agreed voice analysis evidence was not the same as fingerprint or DNA evidence and should only be relied upon in conjunction with other evidence in criminal proceedings.

He told the court in the case of Mr Duffy, his findings provided the same moderate to strong support, while it allegedly provided "very strong support" in the case of Mr McCrory.

Prof French said he had also analysed a second covert recording, said to be of Mr Duffy in Spain.

The expert said it provided "very strong support" the person in question was the accused.

Mr Duffy faces no charges arising out of this covert recording, said to have been made during a family holiday, which allegedly had him discussing an arms and explosives deal.

During cross-examination, Prof French agreed the "science" remained in the same position as when he first began in the business.

He also agreed comparison findings were based on casework experience and there could be a variation in the findings between experts analysing the same material.

The trial continues.