Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Residents of the Holyland area said the figures for complaints over student behaviour were only the tip of the iceberg

A father's threat to sue the police and the behaviour of Northern Ireland's students are among the stories in Northern Ireland's papers on Wednesday.

The Belfast Telegraph reports on what it says is the shocking scale of anti-social behaviour by students in NI.

It says nearly 3,600 complaints were made to Northern Ireland's two universities in four years.

Ulster University had 2,510 misconduct reports, compared to Queen's University's 1,056.

However, residents in Belfast's Holyland area say the figures are the tip of the iceberg.

Among the incidents listed was a traffic incident in December, which turned into a street party with alcohol consumed and music played while the emergency services tried to free a woman trapped in her car.

The Irish News pictures Marik Busa and his 10-year-old son Ryan on its front page.

Mr Busa was arrested on suspicion of murder after his son Ryan was killed by the family's pet dog at their home in Glengormley in October 2017.

After the final day of an inquest into Ryan's death, Mr Busa said: "Ryan was my best friend and I think about him every day. Life will never be the same without him.

"Unfortunately this matter is not yet finished for me as I will be suing the PSNI as a result of their damaging decision to arrest and detain me."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Flowers at the house in Glengormley where 10-year-old Ryan Busa died

The paper also reports on the continuing fallout from the Irish general election, saying that a new government with a greater all-Ireland focus could bring changes including speaking rights in the Dáil for Northern Ireland MPs.

The News Letter leads with a trade union's threat of industrial action if a council refuses to back down from its warning it will sack workers unless they agree to a pay cut.

Cash-strapped Causeway Coast and Glens Council has told workers in its leisure services department that it "reserves the option" of terminating contracts in the absence of an agreement on new terms and conditions, the paper says.

However, the GMB union has said industrial action is "likely" unless the council backs down.

The council's borrowing stands at more than £70m according to the News Letter.

Funding for a proposed bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland should instead go the the devolved parliaments at Stormont and Holyrood, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Daily Mirror quotes Ms Sturgeon who says: "I'm happy to take the £20bn Boris, but maybe not to spend on you your latest bridge."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nicola Sturgeon says she would be happy to take £20bn from Boris, but not for a bridge

"Will Storm Dennis be a menace this week?" asks the News Letter.

It says Northern Ireland has only just waved goodbye to Storm Ciara, but another storm - Dennis - is due to hit on Friday.

It is likely to bring further snow and ice.

The Irish News says that a £62m project to transform the banks of the River Foyle could be completed by 2023.

According to the developers of the Eden Foyle Project work could start within 18 months.

It will include a focus building inspired by Neolithic architecture reflecting the earliest settlements along the river.

Fire walking

Finally the Belfast Telegraph has an interview with Larne man Ken Falconer, who has become a mental health and business coach after being made bankrupt in the property crash.

Among the more unusual aspects of his new profession is training in fire walking and glass walking.

"It's about encouraging somebody to step into something that they would never dream of doing," he says.

"With the fire walking, it's building up energy and going for it.

"The glass walk is still as focused, but it's a slower focus. If you feel a shard on your foot you just relocate your foot, and you don't land on your foot until you're sure - that's the kind of focus you need in business.

"If you change your thinking you are going to change your life."