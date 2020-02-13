Image copyright JOHNSTON FAMILY Image caption Raymond Johnston

Police have renewed an appeal for information about the murder of Raymond Johnston in west Belfast on the second anniversary of his death.

The 28-year-old was shot in front of his partner and her 11-year-old child on 13 February 2018.

No-one has been charged with his murder.

At the time, police said they believed the dissident republican group Arm na Poblachta - the army of the republic - was behind the killing.

Det Ch Insp Darren McCartney said it only took 10 seconds "to take Raymond's life and ruin the lives of all those who loved him".

CCTV footage captured outside Mr Johnston's home at the time shows two hooded men approaching the house at around 19:45 GMT and making their way inside.

Mr McCartney said one of the men was clearly armed with a weapon and both men emerged from the house within 10 seconds.

He said: "Did you see these two men, one of whom was wearing what is believed to have been a blue coat with fur around the hood and possibly a balaclava, enter Raymond's home in Glenbawn Avenue?

"Did you see them get into a dark-coloured car and leave the Poleglass area at speed at around 20:00 GMT, after they shot Raymond?"

Police have also appealed for anyone who spoke to Mr Johnston or met him on the day of the murder to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1192 13/02/18.