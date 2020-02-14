Image copyright Creative Commons Image caption Plans for the listed Bank of Ireland building in Belfast include a hotel, apartments, and offices

Fresh plans are to be submitted for the redevelopment of the former Bank of Ireland building in central Belfast.

The listed building, on Royal Avenue, is one of the few examples of Art Deco architecture in the city.

A company linked to developers McAleer and Rushe has submitted a pre-application notice for the bank and adjoining buildings.

It describes a mixed-use scheme including a hotel, apartments and offices.

The site is bounded by Royal Avenue, North Street and Union Street.

The bank building, which was completed in 1930, has a B+ listing.

In Northern Ireland, listed buildings are given letters to designate their importance, and are ordered A, B+, B1, and B2.

It has been unused since 2005 and previous redevelopment plans have not been advanced.

In 2012 it was briefly occupied by protestors from the 'Occupy Belfast' group.