Suspected heroin and herbal cannabis worth £655,000 seized in Belfast
- 14 February 2020
Two men and two women have been arrested by police after the seizure of suspected drugs, including heroin and herbal cannabis, worth more than £655,000.
Police said the seizures and arrests were made between Monday and Friday.
They followed searches at locations across south Belfast and Belfast city centre.
The PSNI said it remained "fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities".