Newtownabbey stabbing: Man arrested for attempted murder
- 15 February 2020
A 77-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
Police received a report that a man in his 60s was stabbed at flats in Rathcoole Close at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
The victim is said to be in a serious condition in hospital.
The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.