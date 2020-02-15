Ardoyne attack: Man dragged into house and shot
A man in his 30s has been dragged into a house in north Belfast and shot in the leg, police have said.
The attack, by a number of masked men, happened in Ardglen Place, Ardoyne, at about 22:40 GMT on Saturday.
The victim was shot once in the thigh and is being treated in hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.