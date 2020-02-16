Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Members of Unite were among those taking strike action on Sunday

Bakery workers in Northern Ireland have paused their strike action following what they said was an improved offer over pay.

About 250 Allied Bakeries staff began striking on Sunday, after the breakdown of talks between the company and the trade union, Unite.

Unite said workers would now be balloted on a new pay offer.

Allied Bakeries is best known in Northern Ireland for brands like Kingsmill and Sunblest.

Action was also being taken by workers from the Bakers and Allied Food Workers Union.

'Determined action'

"Today's action by Allied Bakeries workers was one of the most determined that we have witnessed anywhere in Northern Ireland in many years," said Susan Fitzgerald, a regional officer for Unite.

She said delivery vehicles had been unable to access the Allied Bakeries facilities on the Castlereagh Road due to not being able to pass the picket lines.

In an earlier statement, the union said strike action was being taken to coincide with the ramp-up of production of pancakes at the site ahead of Pancake Tuesday.

The company that owns Allied Bakeries said it was "deeply disappointed [workers have] rejected our latest pay offer in favour of industrial action".

The staff began their strike at 06:00 GMT on Sunday.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Brands under the Allied Bakeries umbrella include Kingsmill and Sunblest

Allied Bakeries is owned by Associated British Foods - an international company that owns a range of brands across different sectors, including Primark, and posted pre-tax profits of about £1.4bn last year.

But according to its latest accounts, Allied Bakeries was operating at a loss, which had been reduced because of cost-cutting measures.

The accounts also indicated lower reported sales.

In a statement earlier on Sunday, Allied Bakeries said it was proud of its reputation "as a long-term and responsible local employer" and said contingency plans were in place.

"All employees involved are paid at rates above that recommended by the Living Wage Foundation and benefit from company subsidised pensions.

"We have increased our rates of pay every year for the past 10 years and will do so again this year."