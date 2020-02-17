Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to bring in independent financial advisors to provide 'urgent and immediate assistance'.

This morning's papers have all gone for different leads with councillor pay cuts, dangerous drivers and mental health on the agenda.

In the News Letter we hear about a proposal to help a "cash-strapped" council balance the books.

Now one councillor says he will propose a 50% pay cut to try address a £7m funding deficit in Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Padraig McShane says councillors should "lead from the front".

"I didn't dig this hole for the ratepayers," he say. "But I want to help dig us out of it. I would refrain from claiming mileage expenses."

He says councillors should "look to show leadership by reducing their income by 50%".

The Belfast Telegraph reports that, in a three year period, 14,664 drivers in Northern Ireland have been caught using their phone while driving.

The figures come from the PSNI statistics for three years until April 2019.

The youngest to be caught was 15 years old while the oldest was 84.

If you're wondering what part of NI had the highest number of such offences - Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon has that dubious honour - with 2,348 offences recorded.

Policing board member John Blair tells the paper the figures are "shocking".

The PSNI says "absolutely nothing on your mobile device or social media accounts should come before your safety or the safety of others."

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said she is considering "tougher punishment for offenders" with the paper reporting that the penalty is half that imposed in GB.

'Unacceptable'

In the Irish News - the paper has a two-day focus on mental health and leading their coverage of the subject is waiting lists.

Figures seen by the paper show a "significant rise in the numbers being referred to child and adolescent mental health services in the Belfast Trust."

The paper speaks to Gerard and Carol McCartan, whose 18-year-old son Danny took his own life in 2005, hours after being admitted to a psychiatric bed.

The family fought for a landmark review into youth suicide.

Mr McCartan says delays for children and young people to access mental health services are "unacceptable".

"I can remember over 15 years ago with Danny, every hour you're waiting on a phone call or watching for a letter saying he's going to be seen," he says.

"We had hoped the system would be different now but there still seems to be major problems," he adds.