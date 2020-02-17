Cross-border trade 'reached £6.5bn in 2018'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Trade from north to south was valued at £4.2bn while south to north trade was valued at £2.3bn

The value of cross-border trade in Ireland reached £6.5bn in 2018, according to InterTrade Ireland.

Trade from north to south was valued at £4.2bn while south to north trade was valued at £2.3bn.

Food and drink was the most important sector with a value of £1.4bn.

InterTrade Ireland was one of the bodies set up under the Good Friday Agreement.

The organisation's quarterly business monitor suggests that economic conditions remain relatively benign.

The majority of firms surveyed said they were either in growth mode (44%) or stable (42%).