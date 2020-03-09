Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Barney Eastwood publicising his book in 2010

Barney Eastwood, one of Northern Ireland's best known business and sporting figures, has died.

Mr Eastwood was a bookmaker, boxing promoter and property developer.

Born in Cookstown in 1932, he founded the Eastwoods chain of betting shops, which he later sold for more than £100m.

He was also a high-profile boxing promoter, working with former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan.

Boxing trainer John Breen, who worked with Eastwood for many years, said he was "boxing in Ireland".

"I wouldn't have had the career in the sport I have had - or doing what I am doing now - without him," he added.

"He was a real character who absolutely loved boxing.

"I will miss him so much."

Obituary: 'I had a great eye for fighters'

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Barney Eastwood and Barry McGuigan return to Belfast after winning the world featherweight title in 1985

With a string of bookmakers and world title-winning boxers to his name, Barney Eastwood was a giant in the worlds of sport and business in Northern Ireland for decades.

For many he will always be associated with one of Ireland's greatest fighters, Barry McGuigan, who he managed when the Clones Cyclone became world featherweight champion in 1985, although their relationship would later end in acrimony and legal action.

But boxing promotion was just one part of a wide-ranging career, which included his chain of betting shops and property development.

Read more here.

BBC News NI sports journalist Mark Sidebottom said he knew Mr Eastwood "very well" and had worked with him on a boxing documentary.

"Barney was just an incredible touchstone, he opened up his home… and it was a treasure trove of boxing memorabilia.

"He really was Mr Boxing."

Mr Sidebottom said Mr Eastwood, who won a Gaelic football All-Ireland minor medal with Tyrone, loved GAA and recalled an example of his generosity.

"I recall at one charity function, (Tyrone GAA football player) Owen Mulligan his boots went up for sale, well Barney bought those boots for charity for an unknown sum and then Barney handed the boots back for resale."

BBC News NI economics and business editor John Campbell said Mr Eastwood had built a "very big and successful bookmaking chain".

"He got his timing absolutely right, because basically at the peak of the market in 2008 he sold to Ladbrokes for about £135m," he said.

"So he was set for life at that time.

"He was a very significant property developer as well, he at one stage owned the Tower Centre in Ballymena.

"He was also an art collector as well."

Mr Campbell also alluded to Mr Eastwood's association with one of Ireland's greatest fighters, Barry McGuigan, who he managed when the Clones Cyclone became world featherweight champion in 1985.

Their relationship would later end in acrimony and legal action.

"A huge life, but that relationship with Barry McGuigan is certainly one which was very rewarding, but also at times very difficult for him," he said.