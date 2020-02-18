Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police were called to the flat on Fairgreen Avenue on Monday night

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in County Armagh.

Police were called to a flat on Fairgreen Avenue in Keady shortly before 21:00 GMT on Monday night.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital and treated for several stab wounds to his back and abdominal area. His condition is believed to be stable.

A number of other people who were in the property at the time were not injured in the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, to come forward.