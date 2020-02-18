Image caption The case was heard at Belfast Crown Court

A 64-year-old solicitor who stole almost a million pounds from his firm and its clients has been sentenced to four and half years in jail.

Graham Keys, from Lurgan Road in Glenavy, had pleaded guilty to the thefts.

These spanned a period of almost 10 years up to 2015.

The court heard he had stolen the money to finance an almost obsessive interest in horse racing and thoroughbred horse ownership.

Half of his sentence, two and a half years, will be served in custody, and the same period again on licence.

Graham Keys had been confronted by colleagues at Diamond Heron on 15 August, after a cheque was lodged from the firm's client account into his personal one.

The judge Neil Rafferty said it had been a "somewhat odd mistake" for someone with Keys' knowledge of legal practice.

'Went into overdrive'

Belfast Crown Court heard Keys had used the money he stole to gain entry into a social life, status and standing in a particular society he desired.

His offending, said the judge, was already well advanced when his wife died in 2010, at which point, he said, it went "into overdrive".

The judge said it was to the credit of the firm that no jobs had been lost and he praised the professionalism and integrity of Diamond Heron.

But, he said, Keys had carried out "a systematic siphoning-off of monies" that had eroded trust and public confidence.