Image caption The test landing was made on Tuesday morning

Northern Ireland's air ambulance has landed for the first time at a new helipad at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The helipad is on the roof of the west Belfast hospital's critical care building.

It means patients can be transferred straight to the building instead of having to make the journey from Musgrave Park Hospital.

Tuesday morning's landing was a test, but the facility should be fully operational by next week.

Glenn O'Rorke, of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, said the joint venture between the charity and the health service will help save lives.

"Every minute does count - we can get anywhere in Northern Ireland within 25 minutes and that really does help save lives," he said.

"What we want to do is to get the patient to definitive care as soon as we can.

Image caption Glenn O'Rorke described the new helipad as a "game changer"

"Here at the Royal Victoria Hospital is a major trauma centre where all the specialities are, so then anybody who needs neurosurgery, chest, abdominal orthopaedics - they're all under one roof.

"So being able to bring the patient from the scene to here without any second transfer is a game changer."

While some areas of the critical care building are operational, it is eight years behind schedule and almost £60m over budget.

Cathy Jack, Belfast Health Trust's chief executive, said while that was regrettable, the opening of the helipad was a good day for staff and patients across the health trusts.