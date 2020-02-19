Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Concerns have been raised about a shortfall of workers in Northern Ireland

Newly announced immigration plans could cause staff shortages in Northern Ireland, retail and hospitality representatives have said.

The new points-based system means low-skilled workers will not receive visas after the UK leaves the EU.

It urges a "move away" from "cheap labour" from Europe and a push towards automation and retaining staff.

The director of NI's Retail Consortium said it was "quite clear" Northern Ireland was not a priority.

Aodhán Connolly said the minimum salary threshold for skilled workers wanting to come to the UK - £20,480 - was a higher salary than some architects and solicitors make in Northern Ireland.

"We need to be very, very clear that there is room for lower skilled and lower-qualified workers," he said.

As part of the new legislation, the number of places for seasonal workers in agriculture is to be expanded to 10,000.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Connolly said this figure was "miniscule compared to the needs".

He referred to figures for Northern Ireland, which showed technical full employment, although higher levels of economic inactivity than other parts of the United Kingdom.

Image caption Some solicitors and architects make less than the new lower threshold earnings amount, Aodhán Connolly has said

Economic inactivity is a measurement of those people who are not in work and not looking for work - that includes students, retired people and sick or disabled people.

Mr Connolly said while there was potential for some of these people to come into the workforce, it would not come close to covering the shortfall created by the new immigration rules.

'You can't tell customers to eat faster'

Colin Neill, the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, questioned the government's call for increased automation across all industries.

"You don't want to go into your favourite bar and it is a wall of vending machines," he said.

"We can't say to a waiter or a chef, 'run faster'. Or tell customers to eat faster."

Mr Neill added there "is a reason" why people are economically inactive, and "this won't create 25,000 jobs, this will create 25,000 job vacancies".