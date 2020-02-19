A vehicle parked outside the home of the relative of a Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director was targeted in an attempted arson attack.

Would-be arsonists attempted to burn the vehicle near Derrylin, County Fermanagh, in the early hours of Saturday, QIH said.

The incident was captured on CCTV and police are now investigating.

The attempted arson attack is the latest in a string of incidents targeting people connected to QIH.

In September 2019, Kevin Lunney, a QIH director, was abducted and badly beaten.

The firm was formerly owned by businessman Sean Quinn, who was once Ireland's richest man but was declared bankrupt in 2012.

Mr Quinn has repeatedly spoken out against attacks on his former businesses.

The chief executive of QIH, Liam McCaffrey, said the latest incident was "deeply concerning".

"Following the savage kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunney last September this resumption of violence and intimidation is deeply concerning and shows that the perpetrators will stop at nothing until those directing their activities are brought to justice," he said.

Mr McCaffrey added he was "relieved" this attack was contained "without loss of life or serious damage".