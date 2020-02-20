Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A stretch of the A29 (stock image)

The main road between Dungannon and Cookstown is partially reopened following a landslide on Wednesday.

One lane of the A29 is being opened to allow Thursday morning traffic to pass through.

The road connects the two County Tyrone towns and also leads on to the M1.

It has been closed between the Tullycullion Road and the Thomas Street roundabout in Dungannon, with diversions through Donaghmore.

Anyone travelling from Dungannon to Cookstown on Thursday morning is advised to go via Donaghmore.

Despite the partial reopening, police have warned disruption is expected throughout rush hour.

The PSNI said engineers have been called to assess the ground but work could take some time due to the landslide, the narrowness of the road and the height of the banks.