Police are at the scene of a security alert at the west Belfast home of the brother of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane.

It is understood they are investigating reports of an explosive device at the home of human rights campaigner Martin Finucane.

Martin Finucane is also the uncle of Sinn Féin MP John Finucane.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said the army's technical officers were at the scene to deal with the device.

He said a "crude device" had been left outside the property and that windows had also been broken in the incident.

"[It] shows a callous disregard for the Finucane family and the local community," said Mr Maskey.

"This is an attack on a justice and human rights campaigner and as such is an attack on the whole community," he said.

"Those behind this device have nothing to offer society."

He called on anyone with information about the attack to contact the police.

'Our solidarity is with him'

Writing on social media, campaign group Relatives 4 Justice said it was "absolutely sickened that a bomb has been thrown at the home of one of our founding members".

"Martin has travelled the world to shine light on state collusion, in his brother's case and hundreds of others. Our solidarity is with with him this morning," it said.

The Pat Finucane Centre also responded to the incident on social media, saying it was "shocked" at the attack on one its board members.

In a statement the PSNI said: "Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Glenties Drive area of west Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object outside a house in the area. No homes have been evacuated at this time."

Pat Finucane was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989.

The high profile Catholic solicitor, 39, lived and worked in Belfast.

There have been long-standing allegations that members of the UK security forces colluded in his murder.