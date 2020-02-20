Image copyright Google Maps Image caption PSNI officers searched a house near Larne on Thursday.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested after police found £250,000 worth of suspected cocaine, amphetamine and herbal cannabis in a property near Larne.

The search was carried out at a house in Browndod Road in County Antrim on Thursday afternoon.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

He was being questioned by police on Thursday night.

PSNI Detective Inspector Phelan said: "The illegal supply and use of drugs is a priority for police and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.