Image copyright Lisa Jarvis/Geograph Image caption The parochial house is beside All Saints Church on the Broughshane Road

Police are investigating an assault on a woman at a parochial house in Ballymena.

The Kirkinriola Parish said one of its parish secretaries was "viciously assaulted" when she answered the front door of the parochial house.

It happened at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday at the premises on the Broughshane Road.

The male attacker was described as wearing a black coat, blue jeans, brown boots, a scarf and a black beanie hat.

He was riding a black bicycle.

In a statement, the parish said: "No matter what problems we have it is not acceptable to assault anyone just going about their daily duties.

"If anyone knows anything about this assault please contact the PSNI."