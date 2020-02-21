Image copyright Reuters Image caption London is predicted to have had the fastest growth in 2019, at 3.3%

The Northern Ireland economy grew by just 1.1% in 2019, an initial estimate has suggested.

That is marginally higher than the 0.9% achieved in 2018.

The figures come from the Economic Statistic Centre of Excellence (ESCoE), a consortium of research institutions that work with the Office for National Statistics.

ESCoE uses official data to produce estimates of regional economic growth in the UK.

Its work suggests that London's economy was again the fastest growing, with output expanding by 3.3%.

The average growth rate for the UK as a whole was 1.4%.

The East and West Midlands, Wales and the South West all had lower growth rates than Northern Ireland.