Image caption Jason Carr pleaded guilty to murdering Stefan Zait (archive image)

A County Down man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for the murder of Romanian fisherman Stefan Zait in Ardglass in May 2018.

Jason Carr, of Crew Hill Court in Ardglass pleaded guilty to murdering 45-year-old Mr Zait.

The 21-year-old also pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Zait two days before the murder and stealing a bottle of vodka from him.

On Friday, police said they welcomed the sentence handed to Carr.

"First of all I'd like to say that my thoughts go out to Stefan's family at this very sad time," said Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan.

"Stefan was a hard-working fisherman who had come to Northern Ireland to find work. He was a son and a brother, who took his family responsibilities seriously, sending money home every month to help support his mother and step-father."

What happened?

Mr Zait was attacked between 10:30 BST and 11:00 BST near the Downpatrick Road and Strangford Road in the village.

He had been living in Northern Ireland for six years and worked on fishing vessels in Ardglass harbour.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Stefan Zait was attacked in Ardglass

In a statement, Mr Zait's mother said: "My son was a good man and he did not deserve to die at 45 years of age.

"Stefan was living in Northern Ireland for a number of years, and before that he lived in Turkey and Spain while looking for work.

"Stefan was a working man. Anywhere he went he looked for work, did not matter how harsh the conditions were, and he wasn't the type of man to get into any conflict.

"He was friendly and chatty, a responsible man and he always helped others who were looking for help.

"Stefan always helped us financially and his whole focus was on us."