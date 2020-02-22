A man jumped from the first floor of a Newry house while trying to escape a gang armed with a hatchet on Friday night.

Police said three intruders forced their way into the property on Talbot Street at about 21:00 GMT.

The intruders demanded money and then ransacked the house.

The victim ran upstairs in an attempt to get away and, when the men followed him, he jumped out a first window floor, injuring his ankle.

A woman who was also in the house ran into the street shouting for help.

Police said the intruders fled on foot.

"This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the two, who have been left visibly shaken," said Det Sgt Johnston.