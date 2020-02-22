Northern Ireland

Newtownabbey security alert and homes being evacuated

  • 22 February 2020
Police car at Felden Place, where suspicious object was found
Image caption A number of nearby homes have been evacuated

Homes are being evacuated amid a security alert in Newtownabbey.

A suspicious object was found in Felden Place and an Army bomb disposal team are at the scene.

A number of nearby homes have been evacuated, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Related Topics