Some travel disruption is expected on Monday morning due to a yellow warning for snow and rain.

The Met Office alert comes into effect at midnight on Sunday, with snow expected to fall in many parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning is in place until noon on Monday.

Strong coastal gusts of up to 55mph (86.90km/h) and inland gusts of 40-45mph (64.37km/h -72.4km/h) may cause snow to drift on higher ground.

Temperatures will drop from 8C or 9C on Sunday afternoon to freezing by the middle of the night.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Could parts of Northern Ireland wake up to a winter wonderland?

The Met Office predicts snowfall of up to 10cm on land above 200m and snowfall of up to five cm on areas above 100m.

However, the snow is likely to melt at lower levels towards the end of the night.

According to the Met Office warning: "Sleet and snow [will] likely lead to some travel disruption for a time."

Geoff Maskell, BBC NI weather presenter

After a clear, crisp and mostly dry afternoon on Sunday - with the first respite from the strong westerly winds in a week - the weather will turn colder and potentially more dangerous overnight.

A dry cold night followed by rain, turning to sleet and snow, may be especially challenging for the roads service.

Grit may be washed away, diluted and covered in snow, making for slushy, slippery driving conditions.

So Monday gets off to a cloudy, wet start.

There will be showers and some drier periods and after the brief respite on Sunday afternoon it will again be very windy.