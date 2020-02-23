Women threatened with knife in 'terrifying ordeal'

Image copyright PSNI

Two woman have been threatened with a knife during a robbery in north Belfast in what police have described as a "terrifying ordeal".

The incident happened on the Antrim Road at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

A man entered a commercial premises and threatened the two female employees before making off with a small sum of cash.

Det Sgt Duffield said the women were left "badly shaken" by the ordeal.

He appealed to anyone in the area who witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured dash cam footage to contact the police.

The man is described as being aged in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5' 8" and of medium build.

He was wearing a blue/navy jacket with the hood up, and navy track bottoms.