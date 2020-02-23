NI fans have paid tribute to former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg at Old Trafford.

Gregg, a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster who made 25 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1954 and 1963, died last week aged 87.

He rescued team-mates and other passengers after the Munich plane crash in which 23 were killed, including eight Manchester United players.

Manchester United take on Watford in Sunday's Premier League fixture.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Gregg was born in the County Londonderry village of Tobermore

Coleraine fans attending the game left flowers, pictures and tributes to the late football legend.

Tobermore United fans, from the football club in the village were Gregg was born, also left floral tributes and scarves in memory of Gregg.

Prior to kick-off, there will be a minute's silence to remember the club's "beloved former goalkeeper" and Old Trafford flags are flying at half-mast.

Gregg's funeral service was held in St Patrick's Parish Church in Coleraine on Friday.

Image caption Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law attended Harry Gregg's funeral on Friday

Gregg and his family moved to Coleraine after he was born in Tobermore, County Londonderry, and he excelled as a player for his home town club before moving to England.

When he joined United in December 1957 for £23,500, Gregg was the world's most expensive goalkeeper and was voted the best at the following year's World Cup.

He made his final trip to Old Trafford in 2018, before being named OBE in the Queen's 2019 New Year's Honours.

The Irish FA opened a book of condolence in his memory at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

A book of condolence was also opened in Coleraine Town Hall.