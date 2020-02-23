Image caption The fire happened at a log cabin on the site

About 100 teenagers were evacuated from a YMCA recreation centre in County Down following a suspected arson attack.

The police said a fire was reported at the Greenhill YMCA site in Newcastle at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

The fire was at a log cabin, used as a "shelter or relaxation-type area", the PSNI said.

"Unfortunately the cabin has been completely destroyed by the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately," PSNI Sgt McIlveen said.

Image caption Teenagers were in the dining hall at the time of the fire

"Thankfully there are no reports of injuries and no damage to the nearby main property."

John Peacock, the national secretary of YMCA Ireland, said the teenagers were having dinner in the dining hall when they were evacuated to a muster point outside.

He added that while it has been reported that the fire was malicious, there is as yet no evidence to indicate what caused it.

The police have appealed for information.