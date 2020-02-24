Northern Ireland

In pictures: Winter wonderland in Northern Ireland

  • 24 February 2020

The early morning snow created a winter wonderland in many parts of Northern Ireland. Here's a selection of your pictures.

Image caption Do you want to build a snowman? Bobby Jordan from Moneymore showing off his creation to his little sister, Emily
Image caption Nidge the dog made the most of the winter weather in Ballygawley, County Tyrone
Image caption Weather watcher Colm was up early to capture this picture of snow-covered fields in Omagh, County Tyrone
Image caption Hamilton's Bawn in County Armagh didn't escape a skiff of snow
Image caption Downhill Forest near Castlerock in County Londonderry was transformed under a blanket of snow
Image caption Millie the dog didn't let the snow stop her fun this morning in Loughall, County Armagh
Image caption Traffic was affected in a number of areas due to the weather. Drivers at Ballygawley roundabout in County Tyrone proceeded with caution

