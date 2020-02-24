Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Most MoT tests for most cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended since January

A total of 50,0000 MoT tests have been cancelled in Northern Ireland since 21 January.

Tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland were suspended after cracks were found in 48 out of 55 vehicle lifts.

About 54,000 tests have been carried out since the problem arose, the Department for Infrastructure said.

Tests for buses and lorries are going ahead as normal and four-year-old cars and taxis are being prioritised.

MoT exemption certificates lasting four months have been issued so motorists whose tests were cancelled can drive.

However, these cannot be issued for four-year-old cars or taxis.

This is because four-year-old cars have never been through an MoT test, meaning they do not have a certificate to extend, while taxis are covered by different legislation.

Two new vehicle lifts - one in Belfast and the other at Newbuildings are now in operation, the DfI confirmed.

Three lifts - two in Lisburn and one in Belfast where no faults have previously been reported are also now operational.

All 15 test centres are now open although none are operating to full capacity.

The lifts are used to elevate cars so that they can be examined underneath.