Image copyright PSNI

Police have searched the grounds of a school in Larne in County Antrim after reports that two devices had been left in the vicinity.

The PSNI said that at this time the incident is believed to be a hoax.

It had been reported that two devices had been left in Glynn Road and Sallagh Park on Monday.

The first incident was reported at about 09:15 GMT while the second was reported at about 12:07.

Insp Aaron Brown said police had conducted searches of the school and its grounds but no device was located.

He added: "We believe, at this time, both reports to be hoaxes, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we will not take chances.

"We will aim to keep any disruption to a minimum, but our priority is keeping people safe".

No roads were closed and no residents have been evacuated.