Image copyright Inpho Image caption Gary Smyth managed Glentoran for a period in 2019

A legal dispute by a former Irish League manager and his old club makes the front of two of Tuesday's papers.

The News Letter and Belfast Telegraph both carry stories about the employment tribunal involving former Glentoran manager Gary Smyth.

Mr Smyth, who took charge of the club for a period in 2019, is claiming unfair dismissal.

The club denies wrongdoing and contends Mr Smyth broke his end of the deal.

A decision has not yet been taken on the matter.

Inside, the News Letter has a story looking at what would be a drastic safety measure in Northern Ireland's schools.

It covers comments by Jacquie White, general secretary of the Ulster Teachers' Union, who has said the possibility of teachers wearing body cameras cannot be ruled out.

Image copyright News Letter

"We have seen a growing number of serious incidents in recent years," she said.

She added "perhaps the leap to wearing body cams isn't as radical as first seems" and that the safety of those in the classroom "must be paramount".

'A bomb under your car'

The torrent of abuse suffered by a County Tyrone councillor makes the front of the Irish News.

Since last April, Denise Mullen said she had received 900 malicious phone calls.

The Aontú councillor is also a prominent victims' campaigner whose father was shot dead by the Glenanne gang in 1975.

"You don't know if you are coming or going," she said.

"You are afraid of a bomb under your car, afraid of being knifed at the door."

She said the abuse began after she distributed a leaflet including her phone number, and that she was speaking out to support others who may have had similar experiences.

Also in the paper are the varying responses to the coronavirus on both sides of the border.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Advice about travelling to Italy is different in Northern Ireland and the Republic

It reports that while a warning has been issued to citizens of the Republic not to travel to Italy, a similar warning has not been issued in Northern Ireland.

Italy has had six reported deaths from the virus, and more than 200 people testing positive.

'He took his defeat with good grace'

Ahead of an appearance in Belfast later this week, former House of Commons speaker John Bercow has told the Belfast Telegraph it will require "skill, sensitivity, and statecraft at the highest level" to keep the UK together.

Asked about his views on Boris Johnson, Mr Bercow said: "I historically got on with Boris Johnson perfectly well."

"It's a matter of record that we played tennis together in January 2017," he said.

"Boris and I played three sets and he took his 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 defeat with good grace, for which I thank him."

Tuesday's Daily Mirror leads with Monday's big international news of the conviction of Harvey Weinstein.

Image copyright Daily Mirror

The 67-year-old film producer faces up to 25 years in prison for rape and criminal sexual assault, relating to two women.

He was cleared of the most serious count of predatory sexual assault.

Inside, the paper has the news of another small step in the green resolution.

Belfast councillors last night voted to replace the Lord Mayor's car with an electric model.

Councillors will have a choice between five models.

A Sinn Féin proposal to lease the cheapest electric model and use the savings for a mayoral bicycle did not pass.