In the age of 5G mobile internet, having the home phone and internet go down for a few hours is not a major worry for many people.

But one former MLA from County Antrim has flagged the potential risk for pensioners.

Speaking to the Antrim Guardian, the UUP's Adrian Watson raised concerns about the interruption to BT services due to Virgin Media works in the area - and the impact this could have on those who rely on panic buttons.

These are used by elderly people to raise the alarm if they find themselves in difficulty and rely on the BT network to operate.

"For people like that these panic buttons can be a real lifeline if they have fallen down or need urgent assistance," said Mr Watson.

"Frankly it's unacceptable."

The death of a young County Antrim man also makes the front of the paper.

Andy Burke, 23, was killed in a two-car crash on the Duneany Road in Glarryford last week.

The article quotes Mr Burke's father, John Burke, saying his family "has been devastated by the news of the tragic events that cost the lives of my son and his friend".

'No tragic accident'

Over in Fermanagh, the focus turns to the trial of Stephen McKinney, accused of killing his wife, Lu Na McKinney, during an incident on Lough Erne in April 2017.

The jury of seven men and five women were told this week by the prosecuting barrister that the incident was "no tragic accident", reports the Impartial Reporter.

Mr Weir told the jury the case against Mr McKinney was a circumstantial one, but one where the strands of evidence support the case.

The trial is set to hear from up to 100 witnesses.

Inside, the paper has an interview with Kerry Seaman as part of its message home from abroad series.

The 27-year-old lives in Singapore, having grown up in Florencecourt.

"Fermanagh is a place where I decompress, return to my roots and have a sense of grounding in the tranquillity of the forest," she said.

A number of families have been "left heartbroken" after the heavy rainfall of recent weeks took its toll at St Mary's Graveyard.

The Newry Democrat reports remedial work is set to be undertaken after the plots were left submerged.

One family member who buried their father a few weeks ago said they had been left "heartbroken" by the damage.

"My dad was buried there only five weeks ago and we are traumatised that daddy is buried in a bog of water," added the unnamed mourner.

Independent councillor Gavin Malone said the graveyard "had suffered from this for many years".

Over in Armagh things are ramping up ahead of St Patrick's Day, with preparations for the county's biggest ever parade making the front of the Ulster Gazette.

Members of the local community, rather than the council, are taking the lead when it comes to organizing and the decision to increase its size was taken after a public meeting on Thursday.

Part of the drive includes a focus on more inclusion for different ethnic groups.

"Our whole ethos in the parade is one of inclusion and as the community in Armagh is a very diverse one, we are happy that this will be reflected in the floats," said Stephen Fields, chairperson of the St Patrick's Day Celebration Committee.

Elsewhere, residents of the small County Armagh village of Madden have been hit by a large-scale fly-tipping incident, described as a "wall of rubbish".

Greenvale hotel closure

The Mid-Ulster Mail reports some good news for families supporting people with autism, with a drop-in centre opening in County Tyrone.

Following a ruction with a national organisation, a breakaway autism support group based in Magherafelt is set to open a new office offering services to 200 families in the area.

The paper also covers the upcoming anniversary of three teenagers who died in a St Patrick's Day crush at the Greenvale Hotel.

The crush in 2019 resulted in the deaths of Morgan Barnard and Lauren Bullock, both 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie.

A spokesperson for the hotel confirmed it would be closing at 5pm on the anniversary of the incident as a sign of respect.

In recent years, Londonderry's Altnagelvin Hospital has had to reckon with face down workers' strikes and an under pressure emergency department - not out of the ordinary for Northern Ireland's health service.

'We have a changing population'

However, the front page of this week's Londonderry Sentinel warns an ageing population in the city could be a ticking time bomb for the hospital.

It reports the local population is set to increase in coming years, with a 27% increase in those aged 65 to 84 in the next eight years.

"Clearly we have to meet the changing needs of our population," said Neil Guckian, the financial director of the Western Trust.

In the midst of the recent bad weather, the paper also has a look back at a storm which hit Derry in 1961, leaving a trail of damaged buildings in its wake.

Hurricane Debbie resulted in five deaths in Derry, Donegal, and Tyrone, with a total of 15 deaths across the island of Ireland.